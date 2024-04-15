Salman Khan Gunshot Fire: Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for the attack; CM Eknath Shinde gives Salman a call

It turned out to be a startling start to the day for superstar Salman Khan and his family, where two attackers were spotted driving around Khan’s home, Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on a motorcycle and went on to fire multiple rounds. This sent shockwaves across the industry, and everyone has been quick to express their concern. The fortunate thing about this incident is that no one was injured, especially when it comes to Khan and his family members.

However, as soon as this incident happened, prompt measures were taken to ensure that such a thing is not repeated, and a couple of huge developments have already taken place. A report in Bollywood Hungama suggests the two attackers have been booked by the Mumbai Police, registering an FIR under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and 3(25) section of the Arms Act. As per a News18 report, insiders disclosed that a 7.62 firearm was employed in the shooting, posing a significant risk to Khan’s security. Surveillance footage documented the assault, capturing two individuals escaping after discharging the shots. Although the reason behind the attack is uncertain, speculation has emerged following an email threat Khan’s office received in March 2023.

For the uninitiated, this incident is connected to gangsters, Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, who have been vocal about their threats towards Khan. Upon the firing incident, Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence claimed responsibility for the same through a social media post but the authenticity of the same is yet to be verified.

Khan also got a call from the honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde personally contacted the actor to ensure him of reinforced security measures. After a consultation with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, both parties unanimously decided to strengthen Salman Khan’s security detail in direct response to the distressing incident.

Chief Minister Shinde, addressing the media, condemned the attack as “unfortunate” and pledged that the perpetrators would be apprehended and face the full force of the law. “The government stands firmly behind Salman Khan and his family during this troubling time,” Shinde affirmed, as reported by India Today. “We have instructed the Mumbai Police to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure the safety of the actor and his loved ones.”

