Gritty, Gory and Grand: Director Raja Chanda powers ZEE5 series Bibhishon

Grit is overpowering, and Raja Chanda is knotting his vigour right at it. Bangla cinema has been missing out on the gore spell. Bibhishon, the upcoming thriller, is all set to quench your parched cinephile mind.

ZEE5 Bangla is rejuvenating 2025 with a mettlesome psychological thriller, Bibhishon, premiering on 27th June. Directed by Raja Chanda and produced under the banner of Raja Chanda Productions, this impassioned series delves into the darker edges of the human mind, promising a tale layered with suspense, secrets, and shocking twists.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Soham Majumdar, Debchandrima Singha Roy, Amit Saha, Debopriyo Mukherjee, Pradip Dhar, Sanjib Sarkar, Katha Nandi, Subrata Guha Roy, Aloke Sanyal, and Arpita De, Bibhishon brings together powerful performances and an eerie atmosphere. The series is penned by Raja Chanda and Prameet A Ghosh, with tight editing by MD Kalam that keeps the tension alive at every turn.

Rathijit Bhattacharjee’s haunting music score heightens the psychological intensity, while Moumita Chatterjee serves as the creative producer, shaping the show’s layered storytelling. As Bibhishon unfolds, viewers can expect a chilling narrative that challenges perceptions and leaves a lasting impact. Don’t miss this dark ride.

It is a revolutionary call in itself to give such narrative a shot. The trailer cooks you with the idiosyncrasy and cruor. Leads you to the dense forest, where the cops find a corpse, all decayed. The very setting turns your noses aware of a dense sin. The search gets a nod eventually, and you find yourself in this utter hullaballoo. The chase looks well-crafted, the BGM sounds reactive, and it gives you the zing to know what’s ahead.

Well, for that, all our eyes on 27th June.

To wrap it up, it’s to say that Raja Chanda is taking over with grace. To give Bangla cinema an invigorating spin, is what’s been waited for. Raja Chanda has done it and how! We saw Chandrabindoo, which brushed on a concept that lures you out of your grief muffle. What’s more, the film tames your emotions, your psyche and your being. Bibhishon comes with a contrast to that. It is loud. It gets you under the hood. You see macabre sprawling over you, and at the very trailer you find yourself in the middle of a riddle.

Now it’s all to wait and watch what Bibhishon brings in its final showcase. But as they say, morning shows the day, the trailer already tells you, it’s going to be a jungle massacre, well, in a good way.