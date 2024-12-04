From Skeleton Crew To Amaran: Thrilling OTT Releases This Week

OTT has become everyone’s favorite place due to the comfort of watching shows anywhere and anytime. For those looking for some exciting suggestions to watch this week, check out the top OTT thrilling releases, from Skeleton Crew to Amaran.

1) Skeleton Crew

The Star Wars web show will stream online in Hind2 Decemberish from 2 December. The first two episodes are available on Disney Plus Hostar. The show casts Jude Haw, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Nick Frost, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and others.

2) Mohrey

View Instagram Post 1: From Skeleton Crew To Amaran: Thrilling OTT Releases This Week

With an amazing cast that includes Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Kabi, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Aashim Gulati, Suchitra Pillai, Pulkit Makol, Pradnya Motghare, Shailesh Datar, and Amit Singh, the thrilling show Mohrey will stream online on Amazon MX Player from 6 December.

3) Castle In The Time

View Instagram Post 2: From Skeleton Crew To Amaran: Thrilling OTT Releases This Week

Castle in the Time, Starring Zhang Zehan and Park Min Young, was released in 2023 and is now available in Hindi on Amazon MX Player.

4) Maeri

View Instagram Post 3: From Skeleton Crew To Amaran: Thrilling OTT Releases This Week

With Sai Deodhar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Tanvi Mundle, Bhushan Patil, Sagar Deshmukh, Ankita Lande, Tejas Raut, Yash Malhotra, Pratiksha Kote and other, Maeri is a story of a mother who seeks justice for her daughter for brutal crime against her. This thriller show you can watch on Zee5 from 66 December

5) Tanaav Season 2

View Instagram Post 4: From Skeleton Crew To Amaran: Thrilling OTT Releases This Week

The second season of the thrilling show Tanaav Season 2 will stream online. 66 Decemberon Sony LIV. The show cast Rajat Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Sukhmani Sadana, Manav Vij and others.

6) Romeo Ka World

View Instagram Post 5: From Skeleton Crew To Amaran: Thrilling OTT Releases This Week

Vijay Antony and Mrinalini Ravi star Romeo Ka World will premiere on Colors Cineplex and Jio Cinema on 7 December around 8 PM.

7) Amaran

Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthekeyan starrer Amaran was released in theatres in October 2024, and now, on 5 December, it will stream online on Netflix. The film chronicles the true life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a commissioned officer in the Indian Army’s Rajput Regiment.