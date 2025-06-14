Ishqbaaaz fame Nehalaxmi Iyer Embarks On A New Journey With Her New Home

‘Ishqbaaz’ fame Nehalaxmi Iyer has recently done griha pravesh of her new house. On this special occasion, she shared some beautiful pictures on her social media and also expressed her heartfelt feelings.

Nehalakshmi wrote, “New Beginnings. Sacred Rituals. Endless Gratitude. We finally stepped into a dream we’ve nurtured for so long — our new home.

With hearts full of joy and hands folded in prayer, we performed our Vastu Shanti Pooja, seeking divine blessings, peace, and positive energy to fill every corner of this sacred space.

I chose to wear a timeless piece from my wedding trousseau – a deep green Kanjivaram silk saree paired with traditional gold temple jewellery and my cherished Maharashtrian Nath. Because when it’s about inviting auspiciousness into your home, I believe in embracing the richness of our culture, rituals, and heritage.

The feeling was beyond words – surreal, grounding, and emotional. Sitting in the sacred fire, chanting mantras, and surrendering to the energy of the moment reminded us why we want to hold on to these rituals – not just as customs, but as anchors of faith, love, and rootedness.

This is not just a house — it’s the beginning of our forever, built with intention, love, tradition, and dreams.

Here’s to building a life filled with laughter, good energy, and meaningful memories – one prayer, one diya, and one sacred corner at a time.”

Nehalakshmi also shared several pictures with her family on the special occasion. She looked stunning wearing a dark green Kanjivaram silk saree from her wedding trousseau, traditional gold temple jewellery and her favourite Maharashtrian nath.

Nehalakshmi Iyer Joshi is an Indian television actress. She was born and brought up in Mumbai. She started her career with advertisements at the age of just 2 years. Her first TV show as a child artist was Zee TV’s ‘Banegi Apni Baat’.

She then played the role of Najma Ahmed Khan in ‘Qubool Hai’ (2012–14). Apart from this, she appeared in the role of Surbhi in Colors TV’s ‘Sasural Simar Ka’.

She played the lead character of Saumya Kapoor in Star Plus’ 2016 hit show ‘Ishqbaaz’ and also appeared in its spin-off ‘Dil Bole Oberoi’ (2017).

In 2020, she played the role of Neha in Zee5’s lockdown special show ‘Bhalla Calling Bhalla’. In 2021, she returned to the role of Najma in the reboot web series ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’.

Nehalakshmi married her long-term boyfriend Rudrayash Joshi on 26 February 2024. Their wedding was conducted with South Indian and Marathi rituals.

