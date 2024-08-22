“If Rohan & Poo from ‘K3G’ had a baby, it would be Bae” – Karan Johar on Ananya Panday’s role

The trailer of Ananya Panday’s much-awaited web series debut, Call Me Bae recently went live, and it has been only a few hours but the response has been instant and amazing so far. One of the things that was highlighted at the trailer launch event of the show was how Panday’s character is so similar to the iconic character of Poo, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in the iconic film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham over 20 years ago.

And acknowledging this but adding his witty take to it, producer Karan Johar responded to it.

Johar said, “I think if I had to say it; I mean it has been 23 years since Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum released, so it possibly fits in that context. If Rohan Raichand and Pooja Raichand aka Poo were to have a baby, it would be Bae. Bae (played by Ananya Panday) is a definitive Gen-Z derivative of Poo, without a doubt. Because just like Poo in K3G, for Bae it all starts with fun, glamour and glitz only to get more emotional and have gravitas later. That’s exactly what Bae has in the show as well. To be able to pull this off is a feat, and I credit the writers, headed by Ishita Moitra and director Colin D’Cunha for that.”

Call Me Bae streams on Amazon Prime Video from Sept 6 onwards.