Indian Police Force: IPS Kiran Bedi and Shilpa Shetty’s special connection revealed

Shilpa Shetty has stepped into the role of the first female police officer in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe for her debut on the OTT platform, Indian Police Force (Prime Video). In a recent revelation, the actress shared that IPS officer Kiran Bedi served as her inspiration for portraying a cop on the show. Following this disclosure, Shilpa received a special gesture from Kiran Bedi herself.

Responding to Shilpa Shetty’s appreciative remarks, Kiran Bedi expressed her gratitude on social media, commending Shilpa for her generosity. She conveyed warm wishes to Shilpa and eagerly anticipated watching the show. Shilpa, visibly thrilled by Kiran Bedi’s response, reciprocated the sentiment with heartfelt words. She thanked Kiran for being a constant source of inspiration and for embodying the qualities of a fierce, brave, and passionate officer. Kiran Bedi wrote, “Very Generous of you Shilpa Shetty. Most grateful for your kind words. Wish you well. Am looking forward to watching the show.”

In her admiration for Kiran Bedi, Shilpa highlighted the former IPS officer’s commanding presence and strong personality. Shilpa praised Kiran’s commendable dedication to her role as an IPS officer, earning immense respect. Beyond Kiran’s professional attributes, Shilpa acknowledged Kiran’s noteworthy sense of humor, describing it as a distinctive and memorable aspect of her personality. Shilpa also reflected on the lasting impact of Kiran Bedi’s unique communication style, which has left a lasting impression on her thoughts.

Indian Police Force is all set to stream from 19 January on Prime Video.

