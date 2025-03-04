Akshay Kumar & Shilpa Shetty reunite for ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ on stage; fans go berserk

Everyone witnessed a memorable moment when Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty shared the stage at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2025. The two, who were once a popular on-screen pair in the 1990s, performed to their iconic song Chura Ke Dil Mera after nearly thirty years.

Dressed in coordinated white outfits, they attempted to recreate their dance from Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994). The audience responded with loud cheers as they stepped into the familiar choreography. Though there were a few playful moments, their interaction remained warm and engaging, drawing appreciation from fans.

Their brief performance became an instant highlight of the event, generating excitement both at the venue and online. A video clip of their dance gained traction across social media, with users sharing their reactions and recalling their past collaborations. Many reminisced about their earlier films and expressed a desire to see them together on screen again.

During the 1990s, Akshay and Shilpa shared a strong presence in Bollywood, often being cast in popular films. Their professional pairing also led to widespread interest in their personal lives. At one point, their off-screen relationship was widely discussed, but over time, they moved on in different directions. Akshay later married Twinkle Khanna, while Shilpa found success in both cinema and other ventures.

Despite their history, their interaction at the awards show suggested a sense of mutual respect and comfort. Their shared moment on stage became one of the most talked-about segments of the evening, reinforcing the lasting impact of their work together. Fans now eagerly wait to see if this reunion will lead to a new project in the future.