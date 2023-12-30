IWMBuzz Rewind 2023: Must-Watch Web Series Of The Year

As the calendar pages flutter away, we’re not just saying goodbye to another year; we’re crafting an epic farewell to the tales that made 2023 legendary. From the familiar embrace of ‘Pitchers 2’ to the adrenaline-pumping world of ‘Guns and Gulaabs,’ each goodbye is a prelude to an unforgettable hello. Join us in this journey, where the past becomes the present, and the narratives linger like timeless echoes.

Pitchers 2 – ZEE5

It’s time to dive into entrepreneurship with “Pitchers 2” on ZEE5. Naveen, Jitu, Yogi, and Mandal, weary of the monotony of their daily grind, embark on a journey filled with twists and turns as they chase their entrepreneurial aspirations. This sequel isn’t merely a continuation; it’s an epic tale of camaraderie, ambition, and the vibrant pulse of startup life.

Guns and Gulaabs – Netflix

Set for the darkly comedic thrills of “Guns and Gulaabs” on Netflix, a creation by the brilliant minds of Raj & DK. In the fictional town of Gulaabganj, the lives of a policeman and a mechanic intertwine, unwittingly plunging them into a gang war centred around an opium deal. Dulquer Salman, Rajkummar Rao, and Gulshan Devaiah lead this captivating dance between danger and humour.

Night Manager – Prime Video

Unleash the excitement with “Night Manager (Hindi)” on Prime Video, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Shaan Sengupta, a former Navy officer turned night manager, weaves a tale of action and suspense, propelled by a mission to avenge the untimely demise of his girlfriend. This adaptation promises not just a retelling but a gripping reinterpretation of the original series.

Scam 2003 – Sony LIV

Sony LIV brings to life the financial intrigue of the early 2000s in “Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.” Gagan Dev Riar steps into the shoes of Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind stamp paper counterfeiting. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and co-directed by Hansal Mehta, this Hindi biographical thriller unfolds the pages of a true story with a stellar cast.

Bambai Meri Jaan – Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime invites you on a journey through time in “Bambai Meri Jaan,” spanning the mid-1960s to the mid-1980s. This action-packed period crime drama, featuring an exceptional cast, offers a retelling of Mumbai’s tumultuous past. It’s not just a series; it’s a canvas painted with authenticity and the spirit of an ever-evolving metropolis.

Kohrra – Netflix

Uncover the mystery lurking in the shadows with “Kohrra” on Netflix. This suspense-filled series, born from the gruesome murder of a bridegroom and the disappearance of his best friend, takes you on an exhilarating ride. Beyond being a murder mystery, it peels back the layers of complex interpersonal dynamics within a family, making it a standout in recent times.

Mumbai Diaries 2 – Prime Video

Prime Video immerses you in the heart-wrenching drama of “Mumbai Diaries Season 2,” set against the backdrop of the devastating floods that struck Mumbai in 2009. Mohit Raina and Konkona Sen Sharma reprise their roles, thrusting you back into the chaos where the blows of incompetence and serious charges collide, pressing down upon Dr Kaushik Oberoi, portrayed with nuance and power by Mohit Raina.

Trial By Fire – Netflix

Led by the pitch-perfect performance of Rajshri Deshpande, “Trial by Fire” on Netflix delves into the piercingly raw and intimate story of the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy. This series isn’t just a reenactment; it’s a soul-stirring exploration of the human experience in the face of tragedy, weaving together the threads of loss, justice, and resilience.

Jubilee – Prime Video

Vikramaditya Motwane’s “Jubilee” on Prime Video presents a poetic tapestry of characters, each poised to take risks and pursue their passions, ambitions, and love interests. Featuring a stellar cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Prasenjit Chatterjee, “Jubilee” offers a unique perspective on living life to the fullest and seizing every opportunity.

Dahaad – Prime Video

“Dahaad” on Prime Video thrusts Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati, portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha, into a small village in Rajasthan. Uncovering the unsettling truth that 27 women have gone missing across the state with no alarm raised, Bhaati begins a journey to unravel a serial killer’s plot. The narrative weaves a suspenseful web as Bhaati shifts from searching for missing people to devising a well-thought-out plan.

Scoop – Netflix

Director Hansal Mehta’s riveting crime drama, “Scoop” on Netflix is based on Jigna Vora’s biographical memoir, “Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days In Prison.” It narrates the gripping story of a prominent crime reporter accused and arrested for the murder of another journalist. Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as the series unfolds the layers of deception and intrigue.

The Freelancer – Hotstar

Based on the book ‘A Ticket To Syria,’ “The Freelancer” on Hotstar follows Avinash Kamath, an ex-cop turned mercenary, on a daring mission to rescue Aliya, a newly married girl trapped in war-torn Syria. Against the backdrop of growing ISIS terrorism, this series paints a high-stakes picture of courage and determination in the face of adversity.

The remote is your wand, and these shows are the magic. So, hit play, let the stories unfold, and immerse yourself in the tales that defined 2023. Here’s to the laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments on our digital journey. Happy binging, and may your screens be filled with endless magic!