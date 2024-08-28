Digital | News

Fellow content creator and a popular name, Jannat Zubair took a moment to appreciate Javed for the same as she shared her post that had her smiling as the big screen behind her showed the arrival of her show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar.

The world of content creators have consistently been growing multiple folds and with the consistent boom of it, we now have more and more content creators with credibility and of course, millions and millions of followers. There is also a certain solidarity in how they cheer on and vouch for each other’s success apart from the many fan wars that keep happening otherwise.

Taking a big leap and having already earned great reviews so far for it is social media personality, Uorfi Javed. The lady, who is known to stir up conversations, controversies and is mostly known for her outfits recently had her own show being greenlit and arrived on Prime Video in the form of Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The show has received great reviews and continues to get more and more love from other celebrities as well.

On that note, fellow content creator and a popular name, Jannat Zubair took a moment to appreciate Javed for the same as she shared her post that had her smiling as the big screen behind her showed the arrival of her show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar. Jannat Zubair offered words of love and support as she wrote, ‘Brooooo This is Fab. Crazy Crazy Crazy You. So Happy for ya. You guys have to watch if you haven’t @uorfi7’-

Coming from someone like Jannat would mean a lot, where she is just a few followers away from being one of the most followed content creators in India with 50 million followers. She is currently a regular on the Colors TV reality show, Laughter Chefs.