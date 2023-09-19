Digital | News

Jannat Zubair gets into the talent list of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, which is associated with the huge banner Dharma Productions. Karan Johar and good friend Faisu congratulate her.

Jannat Zubair has been a powerhouse of talent from her childhood!! A sensational child actress, Jannat has grown to become a fabulous actress and is also a very popular content creator in the digital space. She is an impressive social media influencer for the youth of today who love to express their feelings in the digital space. Jannat recently turned into a singer with her music album Kayfa Haluka. She was also seen rendering Watan Yaad Rahega soulfully. Truly, Jannat Zubair is a master in many crafts and all the known brands and companies would love to associate with her. Jannat shares the biggest news as she gets roped in by one of the top agencies, Dharma Cornerstone Agency, who are in a strategic partnership with Dharma Productions to identify talent.

The announcement has brought a wave of excitement and appreciation for Jannat Zubair. As we know, being recognized by the talent centre at Dharma Productions is a big feather in Jannat’s cap.

As we know, Dharma Productions is one of the topmost Indian film production and distribution companies established by Yash Johar in 1979. Now, the company is headed by ace film-maker Karan Johar who is the son of Yash Johar.

Once the announcement was made, appreciation and congratulatory messages started pouring in. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar was one of the first to acknowledge the post and congratulate Jannat on her achievement.

Jannat’s best friend Faisu was also there to express his happiness at Jannat’s growth.

You can check the announcement, and the replies of Karan Johar and Faisu here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Here’s wishing Jannat Zubair a great and fruitful association with this dream agency.