Karishma Tanna Plays Jigna Vora In Hansal Mehta’s New Series

Karishma Tanna is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment space for many years. Read this article by Subhash K Jha to know more about her role in Hansal Mehta's upcoming series

Author: Subhash K Jha
11 May,2023 13:33:15
Hansal Mehta’s new series entitled Scoop, to be aired on Netflix from June 2, focuses on a true-life crime story. Produced by Matchbox Shots, the series is inspired by real events and Jigna Vora’s book, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, serving as the show’s maiden installment.

Bringing his compelling storytelling to Netflix after Scam 1992, director Hansal Mehta’s ardent curiosity about the inner workings of the world of crime reporting will ignite a new franchise, Scoop.

Created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the first season will track crime journalist Jagruti Pathak played by Karisma Tanna. In pursuit of a career-defining story she is caught between the powerful nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media, when she is charged with the murder of a fellow-journalist. How does a headline-writing journalist become the headline?

Written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi, the human drama features a talented ensemble including Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja with Prosenjit Chatterjee. With ambition getting the best of an enterprising journalist, audiences can expect high stakes as Jagruti races to break the most significant headline of her career.

The series starts streaming on Netflix from June 2

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

