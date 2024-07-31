Mahalaya Makes Its Debut on OTT Platforms, Bringing Timeless Tradition to a New Medium

In a groundbreaking move, the revered Mahalaya tradition is set to debut on OTT platforms, ushering in a new era for this cherished Bengali custom. The iconic Mahishasuramardini program, a staple of Indian radio and television for decades, will now be available on popular streaming services, allowing a broader audience to experience its magic.

The journey of Mahishasuramardini began in 1931, when it was first broadcast on All India Radio, entrancing Bengalis with its poignant narration and soulful music. Composed by Vani Kumar and set to music by Pankaj Mallick, this program has remained an integral part of Bengali culture, with its message of Maa Durga’s arrival spreading far and wide.

Over the years, Mahishasuramardini has evolved, adapting to changing times and technologies. From radio to television, this program has captivated audiences with its unique blend of mythology, music, and storytelling. Now, as it ventures into the realm of OTT platforms, it promises to enthrall a new generation of viewers.

The upcoming OTT series, produced by Hoichoi, will present the story of Maa Durga’s demon-slaying prowess in a fresh and captivating manner. With renowned choreographer Sukalyan Bhattacharya on board and popular model Rajnandini Paul set to play the role of Maa Durga, this production promises to be a visual treat. Despite initial technical and directorial issues, shooting has resumed, and the team is working tirelessly to bring this epic tale to life.

By embracing the OTT platform, Mahishasuramardini is poised to reach a global audience, transcending geographical boundaries and language barriers. This move ensures the continuation of a timeless tradition and paves the way for innovative storytelling and artistic expression. As Mahalaya begins, Bengalis worldwide can look forward to experiencing the magic of Maa Durga’s story in a new way.