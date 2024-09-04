Digital | News

From a returning season, two film releases in different ways and one film coming on OTT after a theatrical run - an interesting mix to look at to watch this weekend.

There is a dearth of theatrical releases coming in, where initially the much-awaited film, Emergency was lined up for this week but has now indefinitely been postponed. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t enough films and shows to take note of. Here’s a round-up of what you can watch this week in OTT and in theaters

Call Me Bae – Amazon Prime Video

6th September

Ananya Panday makes her web series debut with the fluffy and frothy show that showcases the story of a girl, who is born with a golden spoon but everything changes for her in one night and she has to now, discover herself.

Thangalaan (Hindi) – in theaters

6th September

The Pa Ranjith directorial is one of his most ambitious projects and has Chiyaan Vikram completely transforming into the role in a way you cannot recognise him. Set in the British era and inspired from true events, Thangalaan releases with its Hindi dubbed version in theaters this week.

KILL – Disney+ Hotstar

6th September

After warning accolades across the world at multiple film festivals, the Lakshya and Raghav Juyal led film finally arrives on a streaming platform in its full glory and goriest best.

The Greatest Of All Time (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi) – in theaters

6th September

Thalapathy Vijay might have potentially quit films for his political career aspirations but he still has a couple of films to till and one of them is The Greatest Of All Time which is a mega actioner that releases in three languages in theaters this week.

Tanaav Season 2 – Sony LIV

6th September

After much anticipation, Tanaav returns with a new season and newer challenges, and while the main cast remains the same, there are a few interesting new additions.