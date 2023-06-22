ADVERTISEMENT
Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Snapped At Same Restaurant; Fire Dating Rumours

Palak Tiwari is a social media sensation who regularly treats her fans with updates about her life. In addition, she has often been rumoured to be dating

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Jun,2023 20:46:36
Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan‘s dating rumours once again sparked online. And it seems the rumours will not die anytime soon as the duo were snapped at the same restaurant. The viral video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram features Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan attending the same party on Wednesday night.

In the viral video, Palak Tiwari looked gorgeous and dressed in a sultry black dress. She walked inside, posing for paps with her smile. And later Ibrahim Ali Khan also made his way to the party soon. The starkid attended the event in a black shirt paired with denim pants and sneakers. He looked dashing, and paps captured his handsome glimpse.

The rumours sparked due to the arrival time of the duo. A user under Palak Tiwari’s post wrote, “Ibrahim and Palak at the same restaurant aur paps ne pakad Lia 😂.” While a user under Ibrahim Ali Khan’s post said, “Batao pyar chupaye nh chuptaaaa 🔥😂😂😂😂 Ibrahim aur palak saath saath 🔥😂😂😂😂😂.”

While Palak Tiwari declined all the rumours and said in a recent interview, “We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. But it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it. We are nice friends. He is a lovely guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes, and that’s all.”

