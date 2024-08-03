Poonam Pandey admits faking her own death was a huge disaster

Internet personality and actor Poonam Pandey was the centre of attention but possibly the wrong reasons when she went on to do the unthinkable back in February. Through her Instagram official account, an announcement was made which said she has passed away. As one would expect, there was a wave of wishes coming in who went on to mourn her death and offer their condolences.

However, in less than a couple of days after the announcement, Pandey came live on social media and announced, ‘I am not dead. I am alive but not many women can say that who are suffering from cervical cancer.’ This was a campaign that Pandey collaborated with a portal to propel and raise awareness about cervical cancer. But to no one’s surprise, this move received immense backlash and was panned across the board slamming her to be toying with people’s emotions.

In a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, Pandey would go on to open up about it where she first defended it saying that she did it for a cause and people aren’t still aware about the effects and aftermath of cervical cancer especially in small villages. There is some awareness though and hence in that context, her work is done.

But she admitted that it was a disaster for her, really terrible as she would hope that someone understands. She concluded saying that she doesn’t know how she has passed this phase.

Pandey has been selectively active in social media but keeps making appearances for paparazzi time and again.