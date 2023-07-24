Surya Namaskar is my favourite exercise: Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey the Indian model and actress who debuted in Bollywood with the film Nasha, has been a popular figure in the digital medium. She has done reality shows like Lock Upp and Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Poonam is a master at maintaining high levels of fitness. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Poonam talks about her fitness secrets and more.
Check them here.
Cheat Food:
Vada Pav always.
Favourite Exercise:
Surya Namaskar
Fruit or juices:
Oranges in fruits.
Stairs or lift:
Lift, if I am super tired after my workout.
Your best morning routine will comprise of:
Giving love to my beautiful son (my pet) Caesar.
Yoga Or Weights:
Yoga
Walking or Jogging:
Jogging is fun.
Your take on health supplements:
I honestly avoid any kind of health supplements.
Best way to burn calories:
Dancing full on helps to burn calories.
One tip for everyday fitness:
Be active with everything that you do
