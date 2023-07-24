Surya Namaskar is my favourite exercise: Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey the Indian model and actress who debuted in Bollywood with the film Nasha, has been a popular figure in the digital medium. She has done reality shows like Lock Upp and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Poonam is a master at maintaining high levels of fitness. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Poonam talks about her fitness secrets and more.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

Vada Pav always.

Favourite Exercise:

Surya Namaskar

Fruit or juices:

Oranges in fruits.

Stairs or lift:

Lift, if I am super tired after my workout.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Giving love to my beautiful son (my pet) Caesar.

Yoga Or Weights:

Yoga

Walking or Jogging:

Jogging is fun.

Your take on health supplements:

I honestly avoid any kind of health supplements.

Best way to burn calories:

Dancing full on helps to burn calories.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Be active with everything that you do

