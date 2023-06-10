Exclusive: Payas Pandit bags web series Plot N 1/2

Actor Payas Pandit who is a known Bhojpuri talent and has been part of some engaging films like Loha Pahalwan, Takrav, Nagraj etc, has bagged a plump role in an upcoming web series. Payas has featured in TV shows Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Patiala Babes and more. She was last seen in Molkki 2 on Colors. She will now be part of the cast of the web series titled Plot No 1/2. The series will be a slice-of-life concept which will be engaging to the core.

News coming to us is that the series is produced by Rusk Media.

As per a reliable source, “Plot No 1/2 will be a series which is being made for a new OTT by name Epic 2.0.”

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Ashish Chaturvedi bagging a prime role in this series. He was also part of Molkki 2. It is a coincidence that Payas and Ashish playing a couple in Molkki 2.

