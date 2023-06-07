Our series UP65 will give out a lot of life lessons: Jay Thakkar

Actor Jay Thakkar is excited about his new web series UP65, wherein he plays the important role of Mohit. This series helmed by Jio Studios and FreshLime Films Production, and is directed by Gaganjeet Singh. The series is launching on MX Player.

Says Jay, “I play Mohit in the series. My Taqiya Kalaam when I address a male is ‘Maharaj Bro’ and for females, it is ‘Madam Bro’. This is something I created on the shoot. It was approved by the director and the creatives, as it sounded pretty hilarious. I have this Banarasi accent in the series. We went through proper workshops and rehearsals to get a hold on the dialect.”

Jay has been part of projects Gutur Gu, C.I.D., Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Talking about his character, Jay states, “My character has joined the IIT in BHU campus because of parental pressures. He believes that anything and everything can be achieved by partying, hanging with friends etc. He feels that this eases the social pressures that are created. He has a crush too. Mohit is also a firm believer in friendship. He is also a good empathizer. He believes in ragging, but also gets ragged by his seniors.”

On the USP of the series, Jay states, “There is a social message in every episode. Every character is unique, and when they come together, it is real fun. This is a web series which will be liked by people of all ages. The series will give a lot of life lessons. It also talks a lot about friendship. It talks about managing and dealing with heartbreaks, stress, depression etc.

“UP65 has funny and quirky dialogues. People all over the world will like this North-based accent that is focused on the IITians,” he states.

“My character was given special attention, because it is the only character that brings laughter in the series, with his accent and ideas,” he goes on to say.

On the challenges he experienced, Jay avers, “Adaptation of the accent was a big challenge. Shooting at outdoor locations was a challenge in itself.”

Talking about the expectations that he has from this project, Jay quips, “I want to receive as much love and encouragement as I got for my previous shows. I would also like it if I get more work on TV, web or films, where I get all the creative liberty. I believe I am an actor and can do all kinds of roles. I am here to entertain the audience and make them feel good. I want to spread social messages through my acting and emotions. So yes, I expect to get good roles after this project, where my role is really good.”

Apart from this, Jay will be seen in a web series Pranksters which will launch on Amazon Prime.

Best of luck, Jay!!