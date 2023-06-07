Exclusive: Neel Samarthh bags Sony TV's Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Talented actor Neel Samarthh who was earlier known in the industry as Neel Motwani has bagged a new show as the new lead. The actor who has featured in TV shows Waaris, Brahmarakshas 2, Kundali Bhagya, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant etc, will soon enter the Sony TV show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang. Produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s Invictus T Mediaworks, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is a coming-of-age slice-of-life drama. It has Megha Ray, Alma Hussein, Pulkit Bangia and others in the main roles.

The news coming to us at IWMBuzz.com is that young actor Neel Samarthh will enter the show, in the main role. He will be the new guy in the life of Radhika, the female lead. This will bring about a love triangle of sorts between the three main characters – Abhishek, Radhika and Hrithik.

Neel who is presently seen in Colors’ Bekaboo, we hear has already started shooting for the show.

As per a reliable source, “Neel will play the role of Hrithik who will be a senior to Radhika at ACS. He will be a very talented guy, who is humble in all ways possible.”

It will be interesting to see how this female-centric storyline will tackle this phase in Radhika’s life wherein she has two men around her, Abhishek and Hrithik.

We buzzed Neel but did not hear from him.

We reached out to the Producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.