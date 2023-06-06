ADVERTISEMENT
It is a very timely taken call to end Mere Sai - Shraddha aur Saburi: Producer Ninad Vaidya, Dashami Creations

Producer Ninad Vaidya of Dashami Creations talks exclusively to IWMBuzz.com about the show's long journey. The show is slated to end on 7 July. Read to know his perspective.

Dashami Creations, the maker of the popular and long-running show Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi on Sony Entertainment Television harbours mixed feelings as the very much-loved show is going off air. IWMBuzz.com broke the news of the Sony Entertainment show going off air on 7 July. However, it is a matter of pride and celebration for the channel and for the makers with the show touching its peak in popularity. We at IWMBuzz.com talked to Producer Ninad Vaidya who had this to say.

Says Producer Ninad Vaidya from Dashami Creations, “What more can we expect from a show like Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi? It’s been a long journey and this is a big way to sign off. Everyone has been so helpful in this long journey. We are extremely thankful to the channel for being supportive all throughout the journey. I would say it is a very timely taken call to end the show.”

“Yes, there are mixed feelings as the show is ending. But we will want to take this as a moment of celebration and happiness. Being on the set of Mere Sai, has given us all huge learnings. It has shown us to be patient and have faith in life in whatever we do. Even while filming for the show, we used to learn these values daily,” he adds.

“I would like to thank each and everyone in the channel and in the production for making this journey fruitful. All thanks to Sai, it has been a great collaboration with Sony TV,” Ninad specifies.

If you have missed reading the story, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Sony TV’s long-running show Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi to end on 7 July

Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi was launched in the year 2017 and has had a great run. It is a show that has completed nearly 1400 episodes. The show is produced by Dashami Creations. It stars Tushar Dalvi in the lead role along with Kishori Godbole, Vaibhav Mangle in supporting roles. The show traced the journey of Sai Baba of Shirdi, a fakir who after witnessing the injustices due to religious and caste discrimination, faces several trials and tribulations on his journey to bring peace and love to the society.

We wish the team of Mere Sai all the very best!!

