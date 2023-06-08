Exclusive: Ashish Chaturvedi bags web series Plot No 1/2 for a new OTT

Actor Ashish Chaturvedi who was last seen in Molkki 2 on Colors, has bagged a plump role in an upcoming web project. He will play an interesting character in a series titled Plot No 1/2. The series will be a slice-of-life concept which will be engaging to the core.

News coming to us is that the series is produced by Rusk Media.

As per a reliable source, “Plot No 1/2 will be a series which is being made for a new OTT by name Epic 2.0.”

As we know, there are a lot of new OTT platforms coming up. This only means that the programming made available for the digital viewers is on the rise with every passing day. And seems like Epic 2.0 is yet another bouquet provided to the digital viewers.

Ashish Chaturvedi has been a part of TV shows Bharat Ka Veer Yoddha – Maharana Pratap, Tenali Rama etc.

We buzzed Ashish but did not get through for comment.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

