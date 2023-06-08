ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Ashish Chaturvedi bags web series Plot No 1/2 for a new OTT

Ashish Chaturvedi who was last seen in Molkki 2, will be part of the cast of a new web series by name Plot No 1/2 which is being made for a new OTT.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Jun,2023 17:15:16
Actor Ashish Chaturvedi who was last seen in Molkki 2 on Colors, has bagged a plump role in an upcoming web project. He will play an interesting character in a series titled Plot No 1/2. The series will be a slice-of-life concept which will be engaging to the core.

News coming to us is that the series is produced by Rusk Media.

As per a reliable source, “Plot No 1/2 will be a series which is being made for a new OTT by name Epic 2.0.”

As we know, there are a lot of new OTT platforms coming up. This only means that the programming made available for the digital viewers is on the rise with every passing day. And seems like Epic 2.0 is yet another bouquet provided to the digital viewers.

Ashish Chaturvedi has been a part of TV shows Bharat Ka Veer Yoddha – Maharana Pratap, Tenali Rama etc.

We buzzed Ashish but did not get through for comment.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Neel Samarthh bags Sony TV’s Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Our series UP65 will give out a lot of life lessons: Jay Thakkar 

It is a very timely taken call to end Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi: Producer Ninad Vaidya, Dashami Creations

Exclusive: Sony TV’s long-running show Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi to end on 7 July

Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (29 May – 4 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

