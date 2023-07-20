Exclusive: Krunal Pandit joins the cast of Aarya 3

Aarya 3, starring Sushmita Sen is one much-anticipated web project on Disney+ Hotstar. The series co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi and directed by Vinod Rawat, has announced its teaser for its Season 3 where viewers can see the smokey and stylish Aarya aka Sushmita creating waves as she lights her cigar. The series has been a super hit and is one of the most-watched series on the OTT platform. With all eyes now geared up for its third season, we at IWMBuzz.com have an interesting news.

We hear that actor Krunal Pandit who was seen in Pandya Store on Star Plus, has bagged a meaty role in Aarya 3. We hear that he will be a new addition who has been added to the stellar cast list in this upcoming season.

Krunal was recently in the news for his upcoming web series Plot 1/2 which will launch soon on a new OTT platform. He was recently seen in the web projects Maja Ma, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.

We buzzed Krunal but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Disney+ Hotstar but did not get revert till we filed the story.

