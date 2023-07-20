ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Krunal Pandit joins the cast of Aarya 3

Krunal Pandit who was last seen on TV in Star Plus' Pandya Store, will be seen in the upcoming season of Aarya, on Disney+ Hotstar. Read this interesting newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jul,2023 15:49:55
Exclusive: Krunal Pandit joins the cast of Aarya 3 835399

Aarya 3, starring Sushmita Sen is one much-anticipated web project on Disney+ Hotstar. The series co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi and directed by Vinod Rawat, has announced its teaser for its Season 3 where viewers can see the smokey and stylish Aarya aka Sushmita creating waves as she lights her cigar. The series has been a super hit and is one of the most-watched series on the OTT platform. With all eyes now geared up for its third season, we at IWMBuzz.com have an interesting news.

We hear that actor Krunal Pandit who was seen in Pandya Store on Star Plus, has bagged a meaty role in Aarya 3. We hear that he will be a new addition who has been added to the stellar cast list in this upcoming season.

Krunal was recently in the news for his upcoming web series Plot 1/2 which will launch soon on a new OTT platform. He was recently seen in the web projects Maja Ma, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.

We buzzed Krunal but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Disney+ Hotstar but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani and Shivya Pathania bag a new web series

Exclusive: Ankit Bhatia joins the cast of web series Plot 1 By 2

Exclusive: Ashish Chaturvedi bags web series Plot No 1/2 for a new OTT

Exclusive: Payas Pandit bags web series Plot No 1/2

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I want all positive energies in my house: Dathathreya Raju BM 835336
I want all positive energies in my house: Dathathreya Raju BM
Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor's web series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, Trail of Assassin 835225
Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Trail of Assassin
Agam Dixit talks about his debut in the web space with ALTT's series Honey Trap Squad 835211
Agam Dixit talks about his debut in the web space with ALTT’s series Honey Trap Squad
It feels good to be playing the modern depiction of Shiv and Shakti: Nikki Sharma on her role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti 835166
It feels good to be playing the modern depiction of Shiv and Shakti: Nikki Sharma on her role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
It is never the age but the rage of the role that matters: Sahil Chhabra 835153
It is never the age but the rage of the role that matters: Sahil Chhabra
Amit Varma excited about his big-screen debut with Veer Murarbji 835101
Amit Varma excited about his big-screen debut with Veer Murarbji
Latest Stories
Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth to join forces for a new film, confirms director 835374
Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth to join forces for a new film, confirms director
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Alia introduces Ekam and Nehmat as her parents 835380
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Alia introduces Ekam and Nehmat as her parents
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba exposes Inder 835367
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba exposes Inder
Actress Krutika Desai aka Suman From StarPlus Show Pandya Store Shares About Her Experience In The Show And More 835361
Actress Krutika Desai aka Suman From StarPlus Show Pandya Store Shares About Her Experience In The Show And More
Titlie Spoiler: Garv and Titlie romance in the rain 835359
Titlie Spoiler: Garv and Titlie romance in the rain
The adventure takes a level up! MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand brings thrill with the Mission Impossible movie fever 835349
The adventure takes a level up! MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand brings thrill with the Mission Impossible movie fever
Read Latest News