Bigg Boss OTT S3: Shivangi Joshi To Jennifer Winget- Celebs Who Refused To Participate In The Show

Bigg Boss is among the most loved and popular Indian television shows hosted by Salman Khan. Bigg Boss OTT is a spin on the original show on Colors. The third season premiered last night with Anil Kapoor as the new host. Let’s look at the list of celebs who refused to participate in the show, from Shivangi Joshi to Jennifer Winget.

1) Shivangi Joshi: She became a household name with her stint as Naira in the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show. Her popularity is the reason she is being approached for the show. However, the actress believes she is unfit for the disarray that happens inside the Bigg house. Yet again, she was approached, but she denied calling acting her priority.

2) Divyanka Tripathi: Bigg Boss has been calling the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress for the past several years, but the actress distances herself from the show because of the fight inside the house. Also, she likes to keep her life very personal.

3) Karan Patel: The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star fame Karan has been receiving calls for a long time, but in a recent statement, the actor said that people’s lives are talked about on the show, so he can never be a part of the show.

4) Neha Dhupia: The Roadies gang leader also received several calls for the show, but she refused to participate because of the show’s controversies.

5) Poonam Pandey: She is a queen of controversies, but she has not participated in the show. The makers also offered her big money, but she didn’t agree.

6) Karan Singh Grover: He is a big name in the television industry and recently appeared in Fighter. The makers also approached him, but he didn’t want to go at the moment.

7) Arjun Bijlani: The top TV actor known for his appearance in Naagin is another on the list who refused to participate in the show, but he receives offers every year.

8) Jennifer Winget: For several years, the actress has been receiving offers from the makers of Bigg Boss. She refuses every year.

Source: News24