Rautu Ka Raaz Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a smart cop in a lazy investigation

ZEE5 presents its latest offering in its direct-to-digital slate, Rautu Ka Raaz. Produced by Zee Studios and Phat Phish Records and directed by Anand Surapur, Rautu Ka Raaz features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role as Inspector Deepak Negi. The mystery thriller also stars Rajesh Kumar, Atul Tiwari and Narayani Shastri in supporting roles and is set against the picturesque village of Rautu Ki Beli in Uttarakhand. The film had its Gala Premiere at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year where it received a warm welcome and is now set for its OTT premiere on 28th June.

The film revolves around the mysterious death of a warden at a blind school in Rautu Ki Beli, a sleepy town which hasn’t witnessed a murder in over a decade and a half. This is where SHO Deepak Negi aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his team step in as they are tasked with solving this rare and high-profile murder investigation. The film showcases a unique and jovial camaraderie between SHO Deepak Negi (played by Nawazuddin) and sub inspector Dimri (played by Rajesh Kumar) who are forced out of their lazy state of being owing to this murder investigation. So, get ready to witness a mystery thriller unraveling the laziest murder investigation ever.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5, we are committed to offering captivating stories to our viewers, and ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’ is a prime example of it. A masterfully crafted murder mystery, the movie offers an entertaining blend of suspense and drama set against the picturesque backdrop of Uttarakhand. Building on the success of ‘Haddi,’ ZEE5 is thrilled to reunite with ZEE Studios and the exceptionally talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui to present this unique and quirky plot. We are confident that ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’ will set a new benchmark in storytelling, resonating deeply with viewers worldwide further solidifying our position as the go-to platform for quality content.”

Umesh Kr Bansal, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios added, “Rautu Ka Raaz is not just a film; it is an exploration of human emotions set against the backdrop of a thrilling mystery. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the helm, viewers can expect a performance that is both powerful and nuanced. We are proud to present this gripping tale in partnership with ZEE5, and we believe it will captivate audiences from start to finish.”

Director and Producer Anand Surapur said, “Rautu Ka Raaz is a small-town film that transports viewers to the breathtaking landscapes of Uttarakhand and its surrounding areas. The film’s stunning visuals, coupled with a gripping narrative, will draw audiences in from start to finish. We are incredibly fortunate to have the remarkable Nawazuddin Siddiqui leading our talented cast. His unparalleled acting prowess breathes life into this powerful story, delivering a performance that will be etched in the audiences’ minds for years to come. Without giving away too much, I can say that Rautu Ka Raaz is full of suspense and drama, but it stays true to the small-town pace of life and hence, even the characters operate at their own rhythm. Infact, this is what sets the film apart from other mystery thrillers”.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui added, “The trailer of Rautu Ka Raaz is a tantalizing glimpse into the gripping world that awaits the viewers. I am someone who enjoys watching crime dramas, and hence, I can confidently say that this film will be an entertaining watch with a unique twist. What really sets Rautu Ka Raaz apart are the quirky characters and the lazy but breathtaking backdrop of Uttarakhand. The trailer encapsulates the film’s suspenseful plot and highlights the film’s USP i.e a smart cop unravelling a lazy murder investigation. We had a Gala Premiere at IFFI last year where we received a warm response and now with the film’s release on ZEE5, I am looking forward to the film reaching ZEE5’s viewers across 190+ countries”.

Rautu Ka Raaz premieres exclusively on ZEE5 on 28th June 2024.