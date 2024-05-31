From ‘Broken News S2’ to ‘Panchayat S3’: 5 OTT Arrivals that have created the maximum noise lately

In the past couple of months, there has been a dearth of theatrical releases, and apart from a few flickers of good films doing good business – it wouldn’t be unfair to say that viewing has once again been dominated by OTT. Apart from the projects that were intended for a digital release and got the love, a few theatrical releases also went on to receive immense love on streaming platforms, so much so, that it even broke records.

Here are five films and shows in the past couple of months that have made a splash in the digital world.

Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix

Imtiaz Ali announced his triumphant return and how! The film, Amar Singh Chamkila delves into the life and career of the iconic Punjabi singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the 1980s. Known for his provocative lyrics that candidly addressed social issues, love, and extramarital affairs, Chamkila became a controversial yet beloved figure in Punjabi music. The plot explores his meteoric rise to fame, the cultural impact of his music, and the mysterious circumstances surrounding his untimely death, offering a nuanced portrayal of his legacy and the turbulent times in which he lived. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra received a lot of acclaim for their performances as well.

Laapataa Ladies on Netflix

Interestingly, the film, which had a theatrical release did just about average business at the box office but went on to become a huge success with its arrival on Netflix. Set in rural India in 2001, the film follows the adventures of two young brides who become lost after disembarking from the same train. What ensues is a chaotic yet touching journey filled with mistaken identities and humorous escapades. As they navigate this tumultuous path, they embark on a profound voyage of self-discovery, exploring themes of womanhood and life itself. The film is a delightful mix of laughter and heartwarming moments as the brides’ unexpected detour leads to immense personal growth and revelation. Kiran Rao took a long time to come back to direction but did so with aplomb.

Heeramandi on Netflix

When a show continues to be the talking and trending point for almost a month since its arrival on OTT – that is enough to know the kind of impact it has left. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed filmmakers ventured into the digital realm with his OTT debut, Heeramandi. Set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement in the 1940s, this 2024 Indian period drama series explores the lives of tawaifs (courtesans) in the Heera Mandi red-light district of Lahore. The entire ensemble cast was appreciated for their performances.

The Broken News Season 2 on Zee5

Coming out of nowhere, the first season of The Broken News shocked and surprised everyone pleasantly. Now, in the latest season of the exciting newsroom drama, the makers highlighted the moral grey areas in the media world, showing how electronic and digital news are losing their credibility. Building up from the first season, which looked at the struggle between traditional journalism and the modern chase for ratings and sensational stories, season two dives even deeper into media manipulation and corporate greed. Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Jaideep Ahalawat stand for their ideologies and the season showcases the fight between truth and sensationalism.

Panchayat Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video

Sachiv Ji is back as well. Literally and figuratively. Building upon two fantastic seasons, Panchayat on Prime Video made a triumphant return with its third season where it delved deeper into internal politics and fascinating character development for other characters. Set in Phulera, Panchayat is about a young guy, who takes up a low-lying job in a small never-heard-before town to manage his expenses while he prepares for the CAT exam. Soon, an array of adventures, and interesting characters lead him to develop a special bond with the village and everyone else.