Nawazuddin’s brother gets arrested in alleged forgery case

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s elder brother, Ayazuddin has been arrested. A report in DNA suggested Ayazuddin was taken into custody by the Budhana police in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, May 22, on grounds of suspected forgery.

Ayazuddin allegedly issued an order letter to the consolidation department on District Magistrate Court’s behalf. This was carried out in relation to an ongoing farming land dispute involving a person named Javed Iqbal. However, it was later discovered that the issued order was fake. As a result, the District Magistrate filed a complaint, and a case was registered against Ayazuddin under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

For the uninitiated, Ayazuddin earlier also landed in trouble when he was accused of hurting religious emotions by sharing an alleged offensive photo on social media.

So far, Nawazuddin hasn’t made any statement on the same.

When it comes to his workfront, Nawazuddin was last seen in the Zee5 film, Haddi for which he received a lot of appreciation and also made his Telugu film debut, Saindhav earlier this year. The actor has a stacked line-up ahead as well, where he is scheduled to appear in films like Section 108, Adbhut, Noorani Chehra and Sangeen.

The actor was also in headlines for his divorce battle with estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui but that has seemingly been resolved now and the duo is co-parenting their kids.