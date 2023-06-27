Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui gets eliminated in mid week eviction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2, gets eliminated in mid-week eviction. With Janta being the boss this season, another huge mid-week twist shakes the housemates as Aaliya gets evicted.

After Puneet Superstar, aka Prakash Kumar and Palak Purswani’s elimination in the first nine days, the tenth day inside the Salman Khan-hosted reality show saw its second round of nominations. The other contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, and Bebika Dhurve. The reality show is streaming on JioCinema with daily episodes at 9 pm and a 24-hour live feed.

Earlier on the show, Aaliya talked about how she fell in love with Nawaz and decided to part ways with him after 19 years, as she wanted to find her own identity. She also mentioned falling in love again with another man, but she wants to take it slow with him. Aaliya added that, however, she doesn’t want to marry again.

