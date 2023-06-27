ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Veteran Bollywood actor Kamal Sadanah to feature in Applause Entertainment's web series D.A.U.

Kamal Sadanah who made his debut in Bollywood with Bekhudi will be a part of the upcoming Applause Entertainment web series D.A.U. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jun,2023 17:39:22
Actor Kamal Sadanah who is known for his Bollywood debut opposite Kajol in the film Bekhudi, will be part of an upcoming web series. He has shot for an Applause Entertainment series, is what we hear.

Applause Entertainment and Kavya Motion Pictures’ upcoming web series titled Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit aka D.A.U. has been shot and is in the post-production phase. The series which will be a cop-based drama is directed by Sattwik Mohanty.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, reporting exclusively about this series and its stellar cast. We have written about Tanuj Virwani and Ayn Zoya playing the leads. We have also written about Rahul Dev, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, Mustafa Burmawalla being part of the series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it up here.

Now we hear that Kamal Sadanah who has starred as lead in films Bekhudi, Rang, Fauj, Hum Sab Chor Hain etc will be a part of the web series. He was last seen in Salaam Venky, and associated with Kajol in the film after 30 years.

We buzzed the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get revert till we filed the story.

