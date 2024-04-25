EXCLUSIVE: Adnaan Shaikh & Mahesh Poojary locked for ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’?

We are now entering that period soon, where names start popping up when it comes to their participation in Bigg Boss. After a spectacularly successful Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 last year, it was only a matter of time before there would be some real news and a timeline on when will Bigg Boss OTT return for a third season.

As we know, there are rumors that Big Bigg OTT 3 will return in June 2024, on a date that isn’t sealed yet.

While there are already some alluring names coming in as to who will be a part of the show, we have exclusive information about two names who are seemingly locked in.

A reliable source suggests that “Adnaan Shaikh and Mahesh Poojary are confirmed to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3.”

Shaikh is one of the most popular influencers clicking over 11.5 million followers on Instagram while Mahesh Poojary is a creative producer, who has worked on music videos like Jogan and Jeena Zaroori Hai, the latter that starred the late Sidharth Shukla.

So far, names like actor Pankit Thakker, social media sensation, Aayushi and her boyfriend, Vishal Kumar, Aryanshi and Tushar Silawat, Rohit Khatri and Sonia Khatri have been attached to the show and rumored to be a part of it.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 was won by Elvish Yadav, who created history by being the first ever wild-card contestant to win any Bigg Boss season.

Stay tuned for further updates.