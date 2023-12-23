Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav attacked in Jammu, check shocking video

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, along with friend Raghav Sharma, found themselves at the center of a violent altercation during their recent visit to the renowned Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu. A video capturing the distressing incident has gone viral on social media, showcasing the duo being surrounded and almost beaten by an angry mob.

The video unfolds as Elvish and Raghav become the targets of the aggressive crowd. While Elvish manages to escape the chaotic situation, Raghav is seen being forcibly grabbed by a man who proceeds to drag him by the collar. The motive behind the attack seems to stem from a refusal to take pictures with a member of the mob, leaving the individual visibly enraged.

#ElvishYadav and #RaghavSharma confronted and Almost beaten by person in Karta Jammu, ELVISH ran away to save himself pic.twitter.com/rHPkodB548 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 22, 2023

This unfortunate incident adds to the recent controversies surrounding Elvish, who made headlines a few weeks ago in connection with the Noida snake venom case. The popular personality, known for his stint on Bigg Boss, and five others were booked for their alleged involvement in providing snake venom for recreational purposes at a party in Delhi-NCR. The case was filed following a complaint by an animal welfare activist associated with BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s People For Animals. The November controversy involved a ‘sting operation’ where Yadav and his associates were approached to organize a rave party and procure Cobra venom.