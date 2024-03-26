Television | Celebrities

Manisha Rani became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She has a whopping net worth that she earns from her different sources.

Manisha Rani, also known as Entertainment Ki Rani, rose to fame after participating in one of the most controversial shows, Bigg Boss OTT season 2. With her quirky, bold, and fearless gut, she fought with housemates and carved her niche as the queen of entertainment. And this helped her to be in the top three.

The Youtuber hails from Bihar’s Munger to a modest family. Manisha’s journey to fame was filled with ups and downs, but one thing she never did was stop. Shee ran away from her home to Kolkata after her graduatio to pursue her dreamsn. And after getting disappointed with everything she tried, the diva returned to her hometown.

After returning, Manish Rani started making videos on TikTok and became a renowned name on the platform. However, TikTok was banned in India in 2020, and after that, she shifted to YouTube, where she used to share videos related to couples, fashion, vlogs, etc. And soon, she earned massive fandom. In 2023, she became a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her quirky personality made her the talk of the town. She earns a lot with her YouTube channel, brand endorsements, and collaborations. And as per the TOI report, she has a net worth of 1 crore.

