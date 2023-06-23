Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan lock horns during face-reading session

Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises to be a rollercoaster ride filled with drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists, as the contestants navigate their way through tasks, conflicts, and alliances in their quest for the ultimate prize.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is witnessing happening drama with each passing day. In an exciting promo of Bigg Boss OTT, the atmosphere gets intense as Bebika Dhurve takes on Abhishek Malhan during a face-reading session. Bebika, known for her skills in this mystical art, leaves no stone unturned in taunting Abhishek. As she analyzes his face, her words seem to strike a nerve with him.

The tension builds up as Abhishek, known as “Fukra Insaan,” cannot contain his frustration and lets out his anger. He boldly asserts, “Jahan khada hun na….chattis pushtein lag jaayegi wahan pochne ko.” With Bebika and Abhishek locking horns, viewers can anticipate a clash of personalities and the emergence of raw emotions within the house.

Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the episode to witness the electrifying face-off between Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan. Stay tuned to Bigg Boss OTT to catch all the action, drama, and thrilling moments as the housemates battle it out for survival and supremacy.

