Bigg Boss OTT S3 Winner Sana Makbul has been making headlines lately. And her new photo flaunting her hourglass figure highlights her fitness dedication.

Sana Makbul, the Hindi television industry’s most popular actress, has been creating headlines lately ever since winning the Bigg Boss OTT season 3 trophy. A couple of days ago, she brought the storm on the internet with her unknown collaboration with co-contestant and good friend from BB, Vishal Pandey. The duo were posing together in Georgia, teasing for their upcoming exciting project. The details about their collaboration are under wrap; however, their chemistry is building up fans’ enthusiasm. As the actress bid adieu to Georgia, she uploaded a casual photo that caught our attention, as Sana’s stunning hourglass figure hints at her dedication to fitness.

Sana took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a mirror selfie showcasing her jaw-dropping hourglass figure in a body-hugging gym outfit. In the mirror selfie, Sana dons a brown jumpsuit that perfectly sticks to the actress’s skin, defining her toned legs, curvy waist, and slim hourglass figure, leaving us stunned. Having such a stunning figure is not a matter of diet but a smartly planned fitness regime and strict diet. The actress captioned her photo “fit check (with a heart popping out emoji).” Sana’s photo hints at her dedication to fitness, and she often gets snapped outside gyms, highlighting that working out and exercising are essential things in Sana’s daily routine.

Later, Sana shared a cute photo of herself as she bid adieu to Georgia. The actress shared a selfie from her way to the airport wearing a white baggy T-shirt, open hairstyle, and sunglasses. The actress looked beautiful, but her dimple looked cute, stealing our hearts. In the text, she wrote, “Bye-bye Georgia.”