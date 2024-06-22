Bigg Boss OTT 3: An impressive Anil Kapoor & an interesting list of contestants

It’s been like an eternity since Bigg Boss Season 17 wrapped up, or atleast that’s what the fans and ardent viewers of the show keep telling or yearning for. Courtesy the OTT versions now, there’s consistently so much to look forward to. With that comes Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, where Anil Kapoor has taken over from Salman Khan as the host and we were introduced to the varied mix of contestants last night.

Talking about Kapoor right away, the man has an undeniable charm and personna that does enough to have you hooked on to him. It helps that the man is so respected and has a voice that commands. Kapoor did well being funny amid the interactions, candid with the games and segments and most importantly, receptive of all the kinds of contestants that are on display.

Sure, the awkwardness with a few of them was extremely obvious and the spontaneity that Khan is so good at and more so, used to doing it for a decade plus – is missing but there wasn’t anything that felt like a major miss. Kudos to Kapoor making a good first impression.

Props should also be given to the makers to not try too much with a concept that is thematic or they are forced to implement devoid of the reception. They have understandably included some twisters but none of those are show-altering, which again, is a relief.

Coming to the contestants, it is indeed quite a mix they have assembled which is exactly what you need in the OTT version. The more you talk about them, the better – whether you liked them or you didn’t. Every contestant entering the show tries to make a big impact by either being themselves or ruffling feathers in the right or way. Shivani Kumari probably stood out the most where literally went on from being herself and unabashed about it to kinda annoying with how relentless she was with Ranvir Shorey.

And let’s talk about Ranvir Shorey! I still somehow can’t believe he is in the show and that would be a separate conversation. But it somehow seems fitting to see Shorey in this setting, where the man, while one of the finest actors has been infamous for his personal life and the many stories that came surrounding it. Other names like the Malik family, Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria seem interesting and have a distinct personality as well.

All in all, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 starts off well and does what it intends to do – get everyone’s eyeballs and get everyone talking.