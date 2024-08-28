Digital | News

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill went on to make a special and loved appearance at a huge Janmasthami event being held in the city. The event was attended by hundreds of people, who were ecstatic to see their favorite gracing them with her presence.

Actor and social media personality, Shehnaaz Gill continues to be active on her Instagram page with her shows but more so with her appearances across events. Yesterday marked a special day for the entire country where celebrations of Janmashtami were in full swing, and Dahi Handi was being practised across.

And while that was going on, Gill went on to make a special and loved appearance at a huge Janmasthami event being held in the city. The event was attended by hundreds of people, who were ecstatic to see their favorite, Shenaaz Kaur Gill gracing them with her presence.

As she took the stage, everyone was shouting and hooting for her but the biggest and most pleasant surprise for the fans came in when Gill said two lines in Marathi. She even confirmed with people if she said it correctly-

View Post: Shehnaaz Gill surprises fans by speaking in Marathi at an event in town

As seen in the video, Gill went on to not just be on stage and address her fans from there but also went on to interact with a few of them. She danced with a few lucky fans and then evens stepped in between the crowd and made their day memorable.

When it comes to her work front, Gill had two movie releases in 2023 in the form of Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Thank You For Coming; apart from also appearing in the music video, Dhup Lagdi.