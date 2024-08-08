Solanki Roy Set to Dazzle in New Web Series But Who’s Her Mysterious Co-Star?

Solanki Roy, a household name in Bengali serials, is all set to captivate audiences again with her upcoming web series on Hoichoi. After her successful stint in Star Jalsa’s Gaatchora, Solanki has been away from the small screen for a while, but she has been busy making waves in the web series and movie world. Her recent appearance in Hoichoi’s Boka Bakshote Bondi web series was well-received, and now she is gearing up for another exciting project.

According to sources, Solanki will play the title role in the upcoming web series directed by the acclaimed Srijit Mukherji. Popular selector Rohan Bhattacharya, who recently wrapped up a hit serial on Star Jalsa, will share screen space with her. Rohan’s chemistry with Solanki is expected to be a highlight of the series.

Solanki Roy has always impressed audiences with her versatile performances, such as Meghla in ‘Ichche Nodi’ or Kadambini in ‘Prathama Kadambini.’ Her ability to adapt to different characters has made her a favorite among viewers. Solanki is expected to deliver another memorable performance with her new web series.

Srijit Mukherji’s web series promises to be an exciting project. Solanki and Rohan will bring their A-game to their respective roles. With Solanki’s talent and Srijit’s direction, this series will surely be a treat for audiences.

Solanki’s journey in the entertainment world has been remarkable. She has spread her wings across Bengali serials, web series, and movies. Her dedication to her craft has earned her a loyal fan base, and her upcoming web series is highly anticipated.

As Solanki prepares to dazzle audiences again, fans can’t wait to see her in her new avatar alongside Rohan Bhattacharya.