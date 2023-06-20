Ssumier Pasricha shares the horrifying incident of three armed men entering his house

Actor Ssumier Pasricha who is popularly known as Pammi Aunty on the digital platform, recently shared a horrifying post on social media about three armed men breaking into his house in Delhi at the wee hours of the night.

He saw the partial movements of a few in his room at 3.30 in the night. And he was stunned to see three armed men with their faces covered.

Ssumier had posted about it on social media and thanked the Almighty that all was fine in his house.

In a report on ETimes, Ssumier spoke at length and we take reference from that story for our write up.

In the report he said, “I partially opened my eyes and saw three armed men in my room with their faced covered. I just went numb and started screaming and when I started screaming, they tried to harm me twice with something, but I wasn’t hurt. My house help came running and when they saw there are more people in the house, they started breaking the glass around so that we don’t follow them and ran away. It all happened in just a few seconds. I called the police at around 4 am and then gave the description to the police.”

He also told in the report that he was very thankful to God that they did not enter his mother’s room.

Ssumier even wrote this on social media,

Ssumier will now be seen in the Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti produced by LSD Films.

We hope Ssumier gets justice!!