What happened When Virat Kohli Accidentally Liked Avneet Kaur’s Picture

The image, featuring Kaur in a green crop top and printed wrap skirt, quickly caught the attention of netizens and led to a flurry of online reactions.

Some fans humorously questioned Kohli’s actions, while others speculated about the interaction’s implications.

The incident occurred just a day after Kohli shared a heartfelt birthday message for his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, on May 1. In his tribute, Virat Kohli expressed, “Love you through thick and thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday, my everything,” accompanied by unseen photos of Anushka Sharma.

Addressing the situation, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram stories to clarify the matter. He stated, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. I appreciate your understanding.”

This incident highlights the complexities of social media algorithms, where unintended interactions can occur without the user’s knowledge. It also underscores the scrutiny public figures face in the digital age, where even minor online activities can lead to widespread speculation.

Despite the brief controversy, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue to captivate fans with their strong bond and mutual support.

As the couple navigates their personal and professional lives under the public eye, this episode helps them understand digital misunderstandings.