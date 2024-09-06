Digital | Personalities

From production beginnings to founding and leading a top media company, Dr. Rastogi’s journey has been extraordinary.

Rajeev Rastogi, Founder and Managing Director of WhiteApple LLP was honoured at the 14th edition of Entrepreneur India’s Entrepreneur 2024 Awards.

Rastogi was honored for his outstanding impact on the VFX and film industry by a distinguished jury, featuring Anand Rathi, Dr. Ganesh Nagarajan, Yogesh Bhatia, and Rajneet Kohli.

This recognition came alongside the celebration of notable awardees including Aman Gupta, Rana Daggubati, Gazal Alagh, Tanmay Bhatt, Amit Jain, and Anupam Mittal (over the years).

Rastogi’s career trajectory is nothing short of remarkable. From his roles as Visual Effects Producer at Excel Entertainment to Chief Operating Officer at Drishyam VFX, he has consistently delivered excellence. His innovative leadership at WhiteApple LLP has set new benchmarks in VFX, making the company a leader in the field

His impressive accolades include being named one of Insight Success’s “30 Young and Dynamic Entrepreneurs to Watch” in 2019, winning the “Excellence in Animation and VFX” award from Business Mint in 2020, and receiving the Maharashtra Ratna Puruskar in 2023. Additionally, he was awarded an honorary Doctorate in Visual Effects and the “Best VFX – Jury” award at the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.

Rastogi’s contributions extend beyond his company, influencing major projects as a consultant and sharing his expertise at top industry events.

His recognition at Entrepreneur India 2024 highlights his significant impact on both entrepreneurship and visual effects, solidifying his status as a leading figure in the media and entertainment industry.