“I truly believe that Kashmir was, is and will always be part of India,” Says The Article 370 Director Aditya Jambhale

National award winning director Aditya Suhas Jambhale is currently basking in the success of his feature film debut in Article 370. The political drama is racing towards becoming a blockbuster.

Jambhale could hardly contain his joy while describing how he decided to make a film on the procedure that went into the abrogation of Article 370. “I am big fan of western political thrillers and I always felt in India there weren’t any references for such kind of a film. So it was a challenge in the first place. The only mantra I followed was , go with what my heart says, and don’t get into calculations.”

Aditya feels the original material on the table and the research already had the inherent drama. “I had to recognise and identify it and thereafter cinematically present it. In this every department deserves the credit. The treatment was the core for this kind of a film. If the treatment is interesting, then the drama is bound to connect with the audience. I would like to mention the editor of this film Shiv Panicker who deserves a great deal of credit. Not to forget the music by Shashwat Sachdev. Overall the entire team believed in the drama, no one ever doubted it. That was the key I guess.”

Aditya is thrilled by the audiences’ response. “It’s amazing. The audience reactions in the theatres , the emotions, the slogans, the claps, whistles, just makes me emotional as a Hindustani. I am truly grateful to the audience and the entire team which supported me . Having my debut as a theatrical release and then to get this kind of response and reactions is just unbelievable. But having said that, I also would like to say I dreamt about this. During the time I worked on this film I did believe this might happen one day and the destiny was kind enough.”

The director whose short film Amritsar Junction prior to Article 370 was highly acclaimed, says he was not thinking of the boxoffice while making his first feature film. “When I was making the film I was true and loyal to my vision. I never tried thinking about what audience would like nor did I make any calculations. Because I think as a filmmaker that is not the right approach. I told this story the way it excited me in my soul and heart. Lots of people told me that the audience is not ready for a political action thriller but I always believed if told with full conviction and correct intent the film will be received well.”

The research for Article 270 was arduous. “It took around five months. The biggest challenge was to get information from different scattered resources, because none of it was in public domain. We spoke to some investigative journalists, and other sources as well. After compiling all the events , dates and significant pointers, we started connecting the dots and the picture became crystal clear. By the end of it we ourselves felt like we had become the investigative journalists.”

Aditya is not perturbed by allegations of the film labelled pro-government propaganda. “The day I started the work on this film I knew these allegations will follow. But I frankly don’t think about it anymore. I think the film and the craft need to answer these type of allegations it. To add to this I honestly believe Indian audiences are smart and very well aware of a filmmaker’s intentions. You can’t fool the Indian audience, they will watch the film and form their opinion based on what they see and feel.

Aditya was convinced about the abrogation of the special-provisions article in Jammu & Kashmir. “I truly believe that Kashmir was, is and will always be part of India, and the mission to abrogate article 370 is one of the most intelligent and successful missions ever carried out in the Indian history. I was emotional when the decision had taken place on 5 August 2019. Thus I made the film with very clear intentions of projecting the truth.”

The rest, says Aditya, was up to the audience. “ Once I finish a film it is the audience’s property. For me the important thing is to be satisfied as a filmmaker . I did justice with the film and remained true and loyal to the vision I set out for myself. Now when people get emotional and react to the film in theatres , that makes me happy, humble and immensely grateful that despite my young age and despite this being my first film, people are showring it with love and support.”