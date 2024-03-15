Exclusive: Satyaprem Ki Katha Director Sameer Sanjay Vidwans to direct a series for Jio Studios, Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora roped in

Here comes another piece of exclusive breaking news from the editorial team of IWMBuzz.com. Our credible sources have informed that Jio Studios, after a flurry of great projects, is set to go full throttle in its creative push with another poignant drama series. In a coup of sorts, the makers have roped in immensely talented Satyaprem Ki Katha Director Sameer Sanjay Vidwans to weave the narrative, informs our source.

“The series has shaped up well and will be a game changer in the OTT space. A riveting drama with a visionary director and a stellar star cast,” adds the source.

Sameer Vidwans, who has directed many Marathi films including Time Please, Double Seat, Yolo, Anandi Gopal, Dhurala, Samanatar etc, and rose to heights of stardom with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha, is shaping the contours of the drama series.

Actors roped in to ensure impact are Mirzapur fame Divyenndu and joining him will be actor Bhuvan Arora of Farzi and Chaman Bahaar fame (Bhuvan who won the coveted IWMBuzz Digital Awards for his work in Farzi last year).

We tried reaching out to the studio to get more details but did not get any revert till the time of going to press.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

