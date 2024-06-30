Anushka Sen In Maxi Dress Or Avneet Kaur In Two Piece: Who Stuns In Western Look?

Anushka Sen and Avneet Kaur are the most prominent actresses in the television industry. Anushka Sen is known for her role in “Dil Dosti Dilemma, and Avneet Kaur enjoys the success of “Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.” The divas are not only known for their acting skills but also for their impressive fashion choices. Anushka Sen and Avneet Kaur recently showcased their fashionable appearance in Western fit. Take a look below!

Anushka Sen And Avneet Kaur’s Western Look-

Anushka Sen In Maxi Dress

Anushka Sen looks absolutely captivating in a maxi dress for the Asmara Promotion. The outfit, with its flowing fabric, adds a graceful and effortless look to her ensemble. Her choice of a white ruffle with black border sleeves, wrap over style flared ankle-length maxi dress with a knot tied bow featuring a waist belt, adds a touch of modern sophistication to the classic silhouette. Anushka styles her look with a natural makeup look with peach lips and opts for a middle-partition ponytail hairstyle. To compliment her look, Anushka Sen accessorizes with gold earrings, a bracelet, and white heels.

Avneet Kaur In Two Piece-

Avneet Kaur flaunts her travel look as she enjoys her vacation in Paris. The actress looks gorgeous in a strapless, tube-style printed maroon ribbons tied asymmetric hemline corset top with a cream-colored layered ruffle mini skirt, giving her a black contemporary edge. The diva fashioned her glam makeup with a peach glossy lip and opted for a sleek middle-partition messy bun hairstyle. Avneet Kaur accessories her look with statement-making accessories like ear studs, a red heart pendant necklace, a bracelet, a ring, and sunglasses.

Both Anushka Sen and Avneet Kaur bring their own unique charm and style to their Western looks, each excelling in different aspects of fashion. Their individuality in fashion is what makes them stand out and keeps their fans intrigued and appreciative of their unique fashion sense.