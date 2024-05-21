Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair Or Avneet Kaur: Who Nails The Crop Top And Checkered Skirt Trend Better?

Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, and Avneet Kaur have their unique sense of style and carry themselves with confidence, so it’s subjective to determine who nails the crop top and checkered skirt trend better. However, here’s a perspective on how each of them bring their flair to this trend:

Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, and Avneet Kaur’s Crop Top and Checkered Skirt Appearance-

Anushka Sen

The actress looked stylish in a crop top with a checkered skirt. The outfit features a sky blue high turtle neckline, a full-sleeve plain with fur fabric crop top paired with a high-waisted blue and black checkered printed pleated mini skirt, which adds a style element to the outfit. She added a playful touch with her hairstyle, opting for a side-part wavy look and minimal makeup with peach glossy lips. Anushka’s energetic personality and vibrant style would add a lively vibe to this trendy ensemble.

Jannat Zubair

With her elegant and chic style, the diva chooses a more sophisticated approach to the crop top and checkered skirt trend. She opted for a black crop top with textured lines, full sleeves, and a tailored high-waisted mini checkered skirt. She accessorized her look with classic jewelry like a gold neck chain, a headband, and sheer stockings and styled it with sleek, wavy hair with front bangs and neutral makeup with peach lips, creating a polished and refined ensemble.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur, known for her charismatic and fashionable looks, brings a contemporary twist to the crop top and checkered skirt trend. She donned a white crop top with modern details such as a strappy, sweetheart neckline and a crop top paired with a brown, black, and white checkered skirt featuring unique design elements. Avneet accessorized with edgy jewelry like silver necklaces, ear studs, and bracelets and styled her hair in a trendy loose ponytail manner and simple base makeup with pink matte lips, adding an element of youthfulness to the ensemble.

These talented actresses undoubtedly bring their unique charm and personal style to the crop top and checkered skirt trend, making it difficult to determine who nails it better. Ultimately, it comes down to individual preferences and how well they carry the look with confidence and flair.