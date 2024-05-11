Avneet Kaur Turns’ Param Sundari’ in an Enigmatic Unicorn Lehenga Set, Mouni Roy Loved It!

Avneet Kaur, a multi-talented Indian actress, dancer, and model, has carved a remarkable path in the world of Indian television and social media. Starting her journey as a child artist, she has now become a household name, thanks to her exceptional acting skills and impeccable fashion sense. Her Instagram feed is a testament to her love for fashion, and she never fails to make a style statement. Today, she once again left everyone in awe with her ‘Param Sundari’ moment in a unicorn lehenga ensemble.

Avneet Kaur’s Ethnic Lehenga Appearance-

Avneet Kaur looks stunning in Mohraya’s traditional lehenga. The V-neckline of the blush pink dress with floral embroidered sleeves blouse draws attention to the stunning modern touch. She wears this with a lovely pink lehenga skirt with green and pink embroidery accentuating her voluptuous belly. She completes her appealing look with the matching see-through dupatta with an embroidered border. The actress appears attractive in her desi avatar.

Avneet Kaur’s Glam Appearance

Avneet Kaur blooms in the beautiful pink lehenga with an attractive beauty appearance. She adorns her look with a silver and green stone embellished earring, a ring, and a matching necklace, adding glamour. Her hair is styled in a side-parted curly open hairstyle. Beautiful blushy eyes, rosy cheeks, and pink glossy lips give her a blooming glow. With the stunning glam appearance, she completes her desi-ness.

Mouni Roy, a renowned name in the Indian entertainment industry, couldn’t help but admire Avneet’s stunning look. Her appreciation further enhanced the charm of the ensemble, making it even more appealing. Avneet, with her impeccable style and ethereal presence, continues to mesmerize audiences with her fashion choices, especially in a unicorn lehenga set.

