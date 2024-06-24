Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Sana Makbul Looks Stunning In Abelia Co-ord Set, See Photos!

Sana Makbul is a well-known and talented actress in the television industry. The actress is currently a contestant on the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT season 3; she is all set to entertain the audience with his stunning personality on the show. Her appearance work and her social media presence are amazing, where she shares insights on Instagram. Recently, the actress shared a picture of herself wearing stunning traditional wear. Take a look at the photos below-

Sana Makbul’s Abelia Co-ord Set Photos-

Taking to Instagram, Sana Makbul flaunts her new fashion photoshoot look in an Abelia co-ord set from the Saundh fashion label. The outfit features a V-neckline, with mirror work and cut work design, which gives an ethnic touch. It also has a wrap-over, multi-color full sleeves, and flared midi-length kurta, resulting in a modern masterpiece. This outfit complements her look, with matching color dhoti style pants adding texture and contrast to the look, making it more appealing overall. The outfit comes with a pocket-friendly budget of Rs. 4,498.

Sana Makbul’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Sana styles her look with a side-partition wavy open hairstyle, enhancing the attire and providing a touch of sophistication. Her flawless base, dewy finish, groomed brows, fluttery lashes, pink eyeshadow, and glossy lips create a beautiful look. She accessories her outfit with statement golden earrings and a ring, paired with gold mojari that complement the look without overwhelming it. In the photographs, she exudes confidence while flaunting her stunning outfit, killer personality, and dimpled smiley face for the camera.

