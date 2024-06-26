Desi Or Videshi: Avneet Kaur’s Traditional Three-piece Outfit Vs. Anushka Sen’s Dreamy Dress

Regarding fashion, social media queens and actresses Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen never fail to impress. Their impeccable style choices, whether for a red carpet event or a casual outing, always leave us in awe. Their fashion sense is a trend and an inspiration for Gen-Z. In their recent photoshoots, Avneet and Anushka showcased their unique styles in desi and videshi outfits. Let’s dive in and discuss whose fashion game was stronger this time.

Avneet Kaur’s Desi Style In Three-piece Traditional Attire

Avneet Kaur, for the promotions of her recently released film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, showcased her unique style in a stunning black traditional attire. The outfit, a three-piece traditional ensemble, was a sight to behold. It featured a mirror-work black blouse with a butterfly neckline, a short kurta shrug with mirrorwork, and a leaf-printed bohemian flared palazzo. With her open hairstyle and minimalistic makeup, including kajal eyes, shiny cheeks, and nude pink, she looked absolutely stunning. The addition of oxidized jhumkas added a touch of mesmerizing elegance to her look.

Anushka Sen’s Videshi Style In Dreamy Dress

Anushka Sen, in her latest photoshoot, embodied ethereal beauty in a beautiful blush pink sheer dress. The outfit, with its V-shaped neckline embellished with silver threadwork and small white pearl details, was a perfect match for her. Her stunning hairstyle, with its flying flicks, and her makeup, featuring shiny cheeks, nude lips, and winged eyeliner, added to her videshi charm. Her overall look was a testament to her impeccable sense of style and her ability to carry off any look with grace.

Comparing Avneet and Anushka, picking a favorite is a tough call as both actresses brought their A-game to the table. Avneet looked stunning in her desi glam, while Anushka was a vision of a fairytale princess in her dreamy dress. Each outfit was unique and perfectly suited the respective actress, making it a tie in the fashion game.