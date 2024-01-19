Jannat Zubair Is A Bombshell In Black Saree, Take A Look

The sensational social media influencer and actress Jannat Zubair recently captured attention with her impeccable sense of style as she graced the scene in a stunning ensemble. The actress gracefully pulled off an alluring and trendy look, flaunting her timeless saree in a chic black print. This not-so-traditional avatar left the viewers spellbound. Let’s dive into her full look.

Jannat Zubair’s Black Saree Look

Jannat Zubair’s fashion choices continued to turn heads as she donned a beautiful, simple black saree from the Kaaisha By Shalini clothing brand. The fashion stylist Akanksha Kawedia is styled in an alluring avatar as she pairs the simple black saree with an intricately embellished butterfly neckline, giving the actress a sexy touch. The simple border of the saree adds an extra dose of sophistication.

But wait, there is more! Jannat’s impeccable choice of accessories uplifts her simplicity with the golden choker necklace and earrings from The Jewel Gallery accessories brand. Her open hairstyle looks captivating, while her bold black eyes grab our attention. With the rosy cheeks and pink glossy lips, Jannat completes her glam. Lastly, the glittery golden handbag from Oceana Clutches rounds Jannat’s bombshell vibe.

Did you like Jannat Zubair’s saree look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.