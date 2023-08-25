Phuket Diaries: Jannat Zubair makes jaw-dropping statement in tie-dye maxi dress

Jannat Zubair recently graced our Instagram feeds with glimpses of her picturesque Phuket vacation. The young starlet shared a series of photographs that not only showcased the breathtaking beauty of the location but also provided a captivating insight into her fashion choices. Draped in the hues of pink and green, Jannat exuded a radiant charm that perfectly complemented the tropical paradise she found herself in.

Jannat was spotted wearing a long tie-dye maxi dress that effortlessly captured the essence of both comfort and style. Completing her ensemble, Jannat opted for white slippers that echoed the carefree vibes of her holiday. Sporting chic black sunglasses, she added a touch of sophistication while shielded from the tropical sun. Her hair, left open in enchanting wavy curls, cascaded down her shoulders, adding a touch of allure to her appearance.

Jannat’s makeup was a testament to her commitment to subtlety. A delicate shade of pink blush delicately adorned her cheeks, enhancing her natural glow without overpowering her features. Her lips, painted in a soft pink hue, radiated an understated elegance that matched the overall aesthetic of her ensemble. In the accompanying caption, Jannat playfully expressed her happiness with the words, “In my happy girl era 💖”.