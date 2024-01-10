Breakout artiste of the year, Dot. unveils the audio of her latest single, ‘Girls Night’ today!

Multifaceted talent, Dot. (also known as Aditi Saigal), is being hailed as the breakout actor-artiste of the year! She isn’t just a force to reckon with on-screen. Fresh from her brilliant debut in Netflix India’s The Archies, Dot. is gearing up to enchant the global music scene with her upcoming single, ‘Girls Night’, slated for release through the esteemed Welsh singles label, The Playbook.

Having penned this infectious anthem in Spotify’s illustrious writing room at London’s Metropolis studio, Dot. collaborates once again with Welsh production, The Playbook. Their previous joint venture, ‘Indigo,’ made waves in 2023, garnering immense editorial acclaim on Spotify and Apple Music. Notably, it earned a spot in Spotify’s prestigious Fresh Finds Class of 2023 year-end roundup.

‘Girls Night’ is a musical leap forward for Dot., embracing a sunny Motown-infused jazz-pop vibe.

Explaining the inspiration behind the track, Dot. shares, “Girls Night is about two of my closest friends. We buy loads of wine and have the best, most intelligent and empathetic conversations. We laugh, we’re sensitive, we can be rowdy, we talk about boys, we sometimes don’t know what it is we’re feeling – but we do it together and that makes life a little easier. The song tries to reflect that kind of friendship.”

She adds, “After ‘Indigo’, it is the second track of mine produced by Welsh singles label ‘The Playbook’ in collaboration with James Gair. This is kind of a match made in heaven because the playbook guys have a sophisticated understanding of the kind of electronic production elements that work for my music. Between Playbook, James and I, we’ve worked out a healthy push and pull between pop and jazz, resulting in something that’s layered and also fun to listen to.”

Dot.’s unapologetic commitment to her music and truth of life promises an exciting chapter in her artistic journey.

Dot. burst into the Indian music scene with her YouTube viral song with ‘Everybody Dances To Techno.’ Her ‘Practice Rooms’ album, born from raw university recordings, boasts of hits like ‘Asymmetrical’ from ‘The Archies.’ Zoya Akhtar discovered this song which led to Dot.’s debut as an actor, singer, lyricist & composer in the motion picture Archies. Her songs from Archies ruled the charts in India with ‘Dhishoom Dhishoom’ and ‘Sunoh’ making it to the most played music on apps.

Her last music release, ‘Practice Rooms’, has struck a chord, resonating deeply with audiences, embracing the purity of her musical journey and winning hearts worldwide.