Get Ready for the Ultimate Dance Extravaganza: “Dance Punjabi Dance” on PTC Punjabi!

Brace yourselves for an electrifying evening as PTC Punjabi launches Punjab’s first-ever dance reality show, “Dance Punjabi Dance,” tonight, May 20. This groundbreaking event promises to spotlight the state’s hottest dance talents, uniting performers from every corner of Punjab.

The talent hunt kicked off with an extensive search across dance institutes and academies throughout Punjab. A distinguished panel of judges, including the dance maestro Manik Bhatejha, the fabulous Gagun Bedi, and the stunning actress-model Mansi Sharma, meticulously selected the best dancers from six key cities: Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, and Chandigarh.

Following the rigorous shortlisting process, the chosen candidates faced off in gala auditions. From there, the top 24 contestants advanced to the studio auditions, setting the stage for an intense and exhilarating competition.

With 26 thrilling episodes airing Monday to Friday at 7 PM on PTC Punjabi, viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions and jaw-dropping performances. Each episode will also feature special celebrity guests, adding their unique flair to the show and keeping the audience captivated.

Rabindra Narayan, MD and President of PTC Network, shared his excitement about the new venture, saying, “From Jazz to Bhangra, Locking Popping to Gidda, and our contestants will showcase an incredible range of dance styles, blending traditional and contemporary elements. We’ve even attracted talents from neighboring states like UP, Rajasthan, and Haryana. We are thrilled to bring such a dynamic and diverse showcase to our viewers. This show is not just about competition; it’s about celebrating the vibrant dance culture that unites us all.”

Dance Punjabi Dance is the latest in the long list of PTC Network’s initiatives in providing international platform for Punjabi talent to showcase itself and be counted amongst the best. The initial response at the auditions has been tremendous and we are sure the viewers will not only patronise the show but also encourage more and more talent to shine!

The stakes are high, with the winner taking home the prestigious title, a brand-new TVS Jupiter, and a grand cash prize of Rs 4,00,000. Following the success of popular shows like “Voice of Punjab” and “Miss PTC Punjab,” “Dance Punjabi Dance” is set to ignite a dance revolution like never before.

Don’t miss the chance to witness this spectacular celebration of dance. Tune in and be part of the magic!